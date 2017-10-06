New appointment in PASHA Bank’s Turkish subsidiary

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Ugur Koc has been appointed deputy director general of PASHA Yatirim Bankasi AS, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank OJSC in Turkey, the subsidiary’s website said.

Thus, the number of deputies of Cenk Eynehan, director general of PASHA Yatirim Bankasi, has reached three. In addition to Ugur Koc, Ali Ihsan Tokkuzun and Ayse Hale Yildirim are also deputy directors general at PASHA Yatirim Bankasi.

Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) approved PASHA Bank's purchasing a 79.9 percent share in TAIB Bank, which was renamed to PASHA Yatirim Bankasi, on Dec. 29, 2014. Later, PASHA Bank increased its stake to 99.9 percent.

PASHA Bank is a leading corporate bank in Azerbaijan. The bank, founded in 2007, renders a range of corporate banking services, including issuance of loans, operations in the securities market, assets management, and treasury services.