Country manager for Albania leaves TAP

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG announced today that Shkelqim Bozgo, country manager for TAP AG, following nearly four years at the helm of TAP’s Albania Country Office, has left the company.

Managing Director at TAP Luca Schieppati for his part thanked Shkelqim for his great contribution to TAP during his tenure and particularly, for building up the TAP Albania Country Office into what it is today.

Schieppati noted that with more than 2,000 people currently working on the TAP project in Albania, TAP will continue to contribute to building and supporting the development of Albania’s gas market.

TAP Albania’s Country Office will be headed by Ulrike Andres, Commercial and External Affairs Director in the interim, until a new country manager has been appointed, he added.

“As we enter the final phase in the project, our priority remains to focus on preparing for commercial and operational readiness to receive first gas from Shah Deniz II in 2020,” he said.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

