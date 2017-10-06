Kazakh air force commander mulls cooperation in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Azerbaijani deputy minister of defense, air force commander, Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tahirov and a delegation led by Kazakh Air Force Commander Major General Nurlan Karbenov, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries’ air forces Oct. 6.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The Kazakh delegation is expected to review the Azerbaijani airbases during the visit.