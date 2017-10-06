Azerbaijan’s defense minister due in Belarus

2017-10-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov will pay a visit to Minsk on Oct. 8 at the invitation of his Belarusian counterpart, Lieutenant-General Andrei Ravkov, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Oct. 6.

As part of his visit, Hasanov is expected to meet with the Belarusian military and political leadership and heads of other state structures.

Hasanov is also planned to visit the enterprises of the Belarusian military industry.

Prospects for development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in military education, military and technical sphere, as well as security and other issues of mutual interest will be discussed during the meetings.