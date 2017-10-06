Iran’s unemployment rate witnesses slight decrease

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran's unemployment rate during the summer (June 21-Sept. 22) stood at 11.7 percent, according to the latest report from the Iranian Statistical Center.

The unemployment rate among Iranians aged over 10 years in the mentioned three-month period was 1 percent less than the same period of 2016.

The figure also indicates a 0.9-percent fall compared to the preceding quarter's unemployment rate (March 20-June 21, 2017).

All Iranians aged over 10 years, who worked at least one hour a week, or temporary left their work during the survey week, were included as employed labor force in the report.

The country's labor force participation rate has increased by 0.6 percent – to 41 percent compared to summer 2016.

The figure indicates an increase by 0.4 percent compared to the spring of 2017.

About 19.1 percent of the country's labor force was employed in the agriculture sector, while 31.4 and 49.5 percent were employed in the industry and services sectors, respectively.

According to the report 24.4 percent of Iran’s young population (15-29 years old) were unemployed. The unemployment among young Iranians has decreased by 2.3 percent compared to summer 2016 and by 2 percent while compared to spring 2017.