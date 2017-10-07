First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of exhibition "Modernism and Fashion" (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the opening ceremony of the exhibition of clothes and jewelry of the 1960s "Modernism and Fashion" by the Alexander Vasiliev Foundation.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the opening ceremony held on October 6.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, addressing the event, stressed that the Center had already become a venue for international exhibitions.

“We have several times turned to the fashion theme with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,” he said. “The fashion show displaying Azerbaijani ornaments of Italian fashion designer Renato Balestra was held at the Center. Moreover, jewelry, samples of personal clothes of the Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly were presented in 2015 at the exhibition of the automobile collection "Grace Kelly: The Princess and the Style Icon", which was for the first time represented in Azerbaijan.”

The event showcases 100 samples of clothing and 350 accessories, dating back to the 1960s, from the unique collection of the Alexander Vasiliev Foundation.

Among the exhibits are rare dresses of Haute Couture made in the atelier of the world famous designers - Chanel, Dior, Balmain, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Nina Ricci, Cardin, Couregge, Laroche, Cassini, and Valentino.

Alexander Vasiliev is a well-known collector, fashion historian, art critic, interior decorator, theater artist, author of books and articles on this subject, TV host of some TV programs, member of the Russian Academy of Arts, founder of the international interior prize "Lilies of Alexander Vasiliev". His collection consists of more than 50,000 exhibits from the 17th century to the present.