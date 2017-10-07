Former Brazil president Rousseff reveals cause of her impeachment

2017-10-07 03:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Former Brazil President Dilma Rousseff suggested in an interview to Sputnik on Friday her impeachment was caused by her staunch opposition to plans for the country’s "neoliberal" overhaul.

"I’ve fallen victim to a coup staged by media and the parliament. It happened because we blocked a neoliberal project for four times straight," she said.

Rousseff claimed the initiative was "neoliberal" in the social, economic and geopolitical sense, and was aimed at "scaling down the role of the Brazilian state."

Brazil’s first female leader was removed from office in August 2016 after the parliament accused her of misusing public funds at the request of then Vice President Michel Temer, who took over the day Rousseff left.