Tropical storm Nate strengthens to hurricane ahead of landfall in US

2017-10-07

Tropical Storm Nate gained power on Friday evening becoming a Category 1 hurricane as it moved past the Mexican shore toward the United States, the US National Hurricane Center warned, Sputnik reported.

"An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft just penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds," the NHC said in a status update.

The storm now packs maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour with higher gusts, which can produce some damage. It is currently located about 95 miles northwest of Cuba.

The hurricane is expected to make a landfall on the US Gulf of Mexico coast early Sunday morning.

A state of emergency has been proclaimed for the states of Louisiana, northern Florida and southernmost Mississippi in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall.

Earlier this week, the storm barrelled through Central America, wreaking havoc and killing more than 20 people in Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador.