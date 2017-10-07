Undermining Azerbaijan-Georgia partnership not serves United States’ interest

2017-10-07 09:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Nobody has offered credible evidence to dispute the assertion of Azerbaijani and Georgian officials that journalist Afgan Mukhtarli was detained by law enforcement on the Azerbaijan side of the border. Similarly, there is no evidence of Azerbaijani law enforcement crossing into Georgia.

The editorial refers to understandably emotional yet uncorroborated assumptions by Mr. Mukhtarli’s wife and lawyer. What is beyond doubt is that undermining the Azerbaijan-Georgia partnership, the most strategic and, perhaps, most important alliance in the post-Soviet era, serves neither Azerbaijan’s nor Georgia’s interests — nor, in fact, the United States’, Trend reports referring to the response letter of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States to The Washington Post.