European states should take fair position towards Azerbaijan: MP

2017-10-07 09:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

European states and politicians should take a fair position towards Azerbaijan, Rovshan Rzayev, an Azerbaijani MP, told Trend.

He was commenting on the speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with a delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union Oct. 4.

Rzayev noted that European politicians should seriously think about their slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan.

The MP noted that President Aliyev at the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly spoke openly about the current state of Azerbaijan and its priorities for the future.

“At the meeting with the delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, the president openly said Azerbaijan intends to further build relations with the EU and European countries on the basis of mutual trust,” Rzayev added. “European politicians should have long ago thought about who stands behind the anti-Azerbaijan campaign and how correct it is to adhere to such a position. Justice is on Azerbaijan’s side. Therefore, the European states should first of all support the just position of Azerbaijan.”