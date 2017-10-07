Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan sign new set of documents

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Delegations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan signed new documents on Oct. 6. The signing ceremony was held amid the second day of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev’s visit to Tashkent.

The documents include an Agreement between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Confidence-Building Measures in the Border Areas, an Agreement on the Intergovernmental Use of the Orto-Tokoy (Kasansay) Reservoir in the Jalal-Abad Region of Kyrgyzstan, a Memorandum of Understanding between Uzbekhydroenergo and the National Energy Holding Company of Kyrgyzstan to construct Kambaratinskaya HPP 1, as well as a contract for supply of electricity in 2017-2018 from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz presidential press service said in a message Oct. 7.

On the first day of the visit, the countries signed a Declaration on Strategic Partnership, Strengthening Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Trust, and 12 other documents.