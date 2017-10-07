Azerbaijani-Australian business forum due in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijani-Australian business forum will be held in Baku Oct.18, 2017, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said Oct. 7.

The business forum will be organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

More than 20 Australian companies specializing in the spheres of tourism, logistics, transport, construction, education, law, real estate, viticulture, winemaking, manufacture of dairy products, meat products, as well as in the mining industry and other spheres will take part in the event.

Data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the country’s trade turnover with Australia in January-August 2017 amounted to $3.7 million. Almost the entire amount of the trade turnover accounted for imports of Australian products.