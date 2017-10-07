New deputies appointed for Turkmen minister of finance

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Rovshen Nuryagdyev and Ezizgeldi Annamuhammedov have been appointed deputies of Turkmen minister of finance and economy, according to a decree of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy was established Oct. 5 after a merger of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy and Development.

This measure was taken to transform Turkmenistan’s financial, economic and banking sector and improve its activities, according to a Turkmen presidential decree.