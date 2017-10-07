Iran deputy FM: Regional players shape global polices

2017-10-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Kazem Sajjadpour, deputy foreign minister of Iran for education and research, has said that the role of regional players, including Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey in shaping the international policies is increasing.

“The current situation of the world has increased the role of the regional players in the regional equations. This means that in today’s situation superpowers are not the sole policymakers in the international arena anymore,” the official told Trend on the sidelines of a conference at ADA University in Baku discussing international relations.

“In this situation, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia have a key role in shaping the regional and also global relations,” he added.

He further touched upon growing ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying that the ties between Tehran and Baku are not restricted to a specific sphere and the sides are developing the relations in various fields.

Sajjadpour visited Baku this week to attend meetings at ADA University and Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.