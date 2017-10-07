Uzbekistan eyes to produce 15,000 cotton harvesters in 5 years

Uzbekistan has developed a five-year program for a phased transition to mechanized cotton harvesting, Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otazhonov said.

He noted that in five years mechanization of cotton harvesting will exceed 80 percent.

“In total, about 15,000 cotton harvesters are planned to be manufactured during the period,” he said. “For now, these are preliminary figures and we will adjust them as we develop our production.”

“Today, we have more than 1,000 cotton harvesters. More than 2,000 harvesters will be delivered the next year. Precision seeders will also be used to simplify the mechanized harvesting.”

Otazhonov also said more than 60 percent of the cotton crop has been harvested in Uzbekistan as of early October.