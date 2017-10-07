Taxes Ministry ups transfers to budget

2017-10-07 13:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Tax revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget exceeded 5.22 billion manats in January-September 2017, which is 0.1 percent more than the forecasted figure, said the country’s Taxes Ministry Oct. 7.

The Taxes Ministry is expected to transfer 7.645 billion manats (45.6 percent of total budget revenues) to the state budget in 2017.

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget have been approved in the amount of 16.766 billion manats, expenses – 17.941 billion manats for 2017. Budget forecasts are formed on the basis of oil prices at $40 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of Oct. 7 is 1.7002 AZN/USD.