President Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin

2017-10-07 13:58 | www.trend.az

Baku / Trend / - Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 7, the press service of the head of state said.

The Head of State sincerely congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday, wished him new successes in the highest state activity for the prosperity of the Russian people.

President Putin expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly relations based on the principles of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia will continue to develop successfully in all spheres, and further exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.