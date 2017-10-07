Turkey prepared for new military operations in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has completed preparations for new military operations in Syria against the Kurdish YPG (People’s Protection Units) terrorist group, Turkish media reported Oct. 7 quoting sources in the country’s General Staff.

It is reported that the military operations in the Syrian city of Idlib may start in the coming days.

The military operations are expected to be held jointly with troops of the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21.

Military equipment has been deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

