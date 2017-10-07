Azerbaijani oil prices for October 2-6

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $57.88 per barrel on Oct. 2-6 or $1.85 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $58.94 per barrel, while the lowest price was $56.97 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $54.7 per barrel on Oct. 2-6 or $1.03 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $56.07 per barrel and the lowest price was $53.99 per barrel on Oct. 2-6.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $56.14 per barrel on Oct. 2-6 or $2.43 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $57.19 per barrel and the lowest price was $55.19 during the reporting period.