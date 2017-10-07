Candidates named to replace Pedro Agramunt as PACE President

2017-10-07 14:59 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has named candidates, who can replace Pedro Agramunt, who announced in a letter his resignation as President of the PACE on October 7.

Following yesterday’s resignation, Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) and Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania, EPP/CD) have been proposed to the Assembly for the post of President:

In line with the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, the President shall be elected by secret ballot at the opening of the PACE part-session in Strasbourg on Monday 9 October. The President so elected shall remain in office until the opening of the next ordinary session (Strasbourg, 22-26 January 2018), said the message on PACE’s website.