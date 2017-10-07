BTK railway to be launched in late October - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will be launched at the end of October, Ahmet Arslan, Turkish minister of transport, maritime affairs and communications, said, according to the ministry’s message Oct. 7.

Arslan noted that everything is ready for the BTK’s operation.

BTK is one of the important railway projects for Turkey, the minister said.

Earlier, Arslan said in an interview with Trend that the BTK railway will turn Turkey into an important transport corridor.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. Peak capacity of the railway will be at 17 million tons of cargo per year.

