Trump’s “unwise” plan on Iran deal may damage US credibility

2017-10-07 15:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, Oct. 7

By Mohammad Jafari – Trend:

US President Donald Trump's “unwise policy” towards Iran nuclear deal has widened gaps between Washington and the Europeans so seriously, reducing the capability of the White House to orchestrate international consensus against Tehran, an expert believes.

“From political point of view, if the US administration leaves the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/ Iran nuclear deal) especially at this time that Tehran has observed the entire international obligations, Washington will lose its power to reorganize any international consensus against Tehran,” Gholamhossein Hassantash, the former head of the Tehran-based Institute for International Energy Studies, told Trend.



He further said the international consensus had made the burden of sanctions on Iran heavier, adding that the 2015 nuclear deal ended that all-out international pressure on Tehran.

The expert pointed out that Trump's view towards the nuclear accord is fundamentally different from Europe's policy towards the JCPOA, so, they will not reach any consensus over Iran issue again.



In the meantime, several international companies, including the French Total, have signed valuable contracts with Iran, he said, adding that the French government, which has openly opposed Trump’s attitude towards the JCPOA, owns a considerable share in Total, so, the leadership of Total and the French administration are both trying to prevent the US from killing the nuclear deal with Iran.



The US administration’s upper hand in imposing secondary sanctions on the international companies that are cooperating or are planning to cooperate with Iran will be limited if the White House decides to walk away from the JCPOA unilaterally.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce soon he will decertify the landmark international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program, Reuters reported citing a senior administration official on Thursday.