Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-10-07 16:03 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7002 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 25
|
1.7008
|
Oct. 2
|
1.7002
|
Sept. 26
|
1.7008
|
Oct. 3
|
1.7002
|
Sept. 27
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 4
|
1.7002
|
Sept. 28
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 5
|
1.7002
|
Sept. 29
|
1.7002
|
Oct. 6
|
1.7002
|
Average weekly
|
1.70044
|
Average weekly
|
1.7002
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0132 manats or 0.66 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99634 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 25
|
2.0296
|
Oct. 2
|
2.0023
|
Sept. 26
|
2.016
|
Oct. 3
|
1.9904
|
Sept. 27
|
2.0026
|
Oct. 4
|
2.0005
|
Sept. 28
|
1.9946
|
Oct. 5
|
1.9994
|
Sept. 29
|
2.0027
|
Oct. 6
|
1.9891
|
Average weekly
|
2.0091
|
Average weekly
|
1.99634
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.34 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02942 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 25
|
0.0295
|
Oct. 2
|
0.0295
|
Sept. 26
|
0.0296
|
Oct. 3
|
0.0293
|
Sept. 27
|
0.0294
|
Oct. 4
|
0.0294
|
Sept. 28
|
0.0292
|
Oct. 5
|
0.0295
|
Sept. 29
|
0.0293
|
Oct. 6
|
0.0294
|
Average weekly
|
0.0294
|
Average weekly
|
0.02942
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.55 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.475975 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 25
|
0.4858
|
Oct. 2
|
0.4762
|
Sept. 26
|
0.4802
|
Oct. 3
|
0.4751
|
Sept. 27
|
0.4799
|
Oct. 4
|
0.4768
|
Sept. 28
|
0.474
|
Oct. 5
|
0.4758
|
Sept. 29
|
0.4773
|
Oct. 6
|
0.4736
|
Average weekly
|
0.47944
|
Average weekly
|
0.475975
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.6217 manats or by 0.67 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2168.36708 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 25
|
2202.1958
|
Oct. 2
|
2181.5266
|
Sept. 26
|
2199.6446
|
Oct. 3
|
2165.5447
|
Sept. 27
|
2210.345
|
Oct. 4
|
2161.3793
|
Sept. 28
|
2180.5915
|
Oct. 5
|
2166.4799
|
Sept. 29
|
2181.9517
|
Oct. 6
|
2166.9049
|
Average weekly
|
2194.94572
|
Average weekly
|
2168.36708