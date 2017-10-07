Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7002 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 25 1.7008 Oct. 2 1.7002 Sept. 26 1.7008 Oct. 3 1.7002 Sept. 27 1.7002 Oct. 4 1.7002 Sept. 28 1.7002 Oct. 5 1.7002 Sept. 29 1.7002 Oct. 6 1.7002 Average weekly 1.70044 Average weekly 1.7002

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0132 manats or 0.66 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99634 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 25 2.0296 Oct. 2 2.0023 Sept. 26 2.016 Oct. 3 1.9904 Sept. 27 2.0026 Oct. 4 2.0005 Sept. 28 1.9946 Oct. 5 1.9994 Sept. 29 2.0027 Oct. 6 1.9891 Average weekly 2.0091 Average weekly 1.99634

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.34 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02942 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 25 0.0295 Oct. 2 0.0295 Sept. 26 0.0296 Oct. 3 0.0293 Sept. 27 0.0294 Oct. 4 0.0294 Sept. 28 0.0292 Oct. 5 0.0295 Sept. 29 0.0293 Oct. 6 0.0294 Average weekly 0.0294 Average weekly 0.02942

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.55 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.475975 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 25 0.4858 Oct. 2 0.4762 Sept. 26 0.4802 Oct. 3 0.4751 Sept. 27 0.4799 Oct. 4 0.4768 Sept. 28 0.474 Oct. 5 0.4758 Sept. 29 0.4773 Oct. 6 0.4736 Average weekly 0.47944 Average weekly 0.475975

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.6217 manats or by 0.67 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2168.36708 manats.