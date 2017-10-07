AZ EN RU TR
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7002 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 25

1.7008

Oct. 2

1.7002

Sept. 26

1.7008

Oct. 3

1.7002

Sept. 27

1.7002

Oct. 4

1.7002

Sept. 28

1.7002

Oct. 5

1.7002

Sept. 29

1.7002

Oct. 6

1.7002

Average weekly

1.70044

Average weekly

1.7002

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0132 manats or 0.66 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.99634 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 25

2.0296

Oct. 2

2.0023

Sept. 26

2.016

Oct. 3

1.9904

Sept. 27

2.0026

Oct. 4

2.0005

Sept. 28

1.9946

Oct. 5

1.9994

Sept. 29

2.0027

Oct. 6

1.9891

Average weekly

2.0091

Average weekly

1.99634

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0001 manats (0.34 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02942 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 25

0.0295

Oct. 2

0.0295

Sept. 26

0.0296

Oct. 3

0.0293

Sept. 27

0.0294

Oct. 4

0.0294

Sept. 28

0.0292

Oct. 5

0.0295

Sept. 29

0.0293

Oct. 6

0.0294

Average weekly

0.0294

Average weekly

0.02942

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0026 manats or 0.55 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.475975 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 25

0.4858

Oct. 2

0.4762

Sept. 26

0.4802

Oct. 3

0.4751

Sept. 27

0.4799

Oct. 4

0.4768

Sept. 28

0.474

Oct. 5

0.4758

Sept. 29

0.4773

Oct. 6

0.4736

Average weekly

0.47944

Average weekly

0.475975

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.6217 manats or by 0.67 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2168.36708 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 25

2202.1958

Oct. 2

2181.5266

Sept. 26

2199.6446

Oct. 3

2165.5447

Sept. 27

2210.345

Oct. 4

2161.3793

Sept. 28

2180.5915

Oct. 5

2166.4799

Sept. 29

2181.9517

Oct. 6

2166.9049

Average weekly

2194.94572

Average weekly

2168.36708

