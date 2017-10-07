OSCE MG co-chairs release statement following visit to South-Caucasus

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan confirmed their readiness to reengage in negotiations for reaching a peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, reads a statement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Oct. 7.

The statement comes after the co-chairs’ visit to the South Caucasus region.

Information on the forthcoming summit will be released in the near future, according to a message on the OSCE website.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs met with the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents as part of their visit to the region in order to prepare for the upcoming meeting.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.