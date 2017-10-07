Baku City Main Police Department on rally of “National Council of Democratic Forces”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Baku City Main Police Department has disseminated information related to the rally of the “National Council of Democratic Forces.”

A rally of an organization, which calls itself the “National Council of Democratic Forces,” took place Oct. 7 at the stadium of the sports and fitness center in the Yasamal district of Baku.

The rally took place with the consent of the executive power of Baku.

As many as 1,200 members and supporters of the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, the Classic Popular Front Party, the People’s Party, the National Statehood Party, the Youth Organization of the Musavat Party, the Movement for Democracy and Prosperity of Azerbaijan, the Union of Muslims, ​​“NIDA” and a number of other opposition-oriented non-governmental organizations, took part in the rally, which lasted from 15:00 to 17:00 (GMT +4).

There were no gross violations of public order and the law at the rally.