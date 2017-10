Road accident kills 3, injures 10 in Turkey (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

An accident in Turkey's province of Antalya, involving a minibus carrying tourists occured on Saturday, Haberturk reported.

As a result of the accident, three people were killed, 10 people were injured and were taken to hospitals.

Other details are not reported.