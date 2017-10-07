Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phones Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 7.

The presidents exchanged views on different aspects of Azerbaijan-Turkey bilateral relations. Successful development of friendly and brotherly ties between the two countries was underlined.

The heads of state also discussed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan scheduled for late October and the program of the visit.