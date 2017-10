Turkish president to visit Serbia

2017-10-08 00:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Serbia on October 9-11 at the invitation of Serbian colleague Alexandra Vucic, Turkish media reported.

Various issues aimed at the development of bilateral relations, as well as regional issues will be discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion of the visit of the Turkish President, the Turkish-Serbian working forum will be held.