2 Turkish guards martyred by PKK in Turkey's Diyarbakir

2017-10-08 09:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Two Turkish security guards were martyred by PKK terrorists in southeastern Diyarbakir province late Saturday, according to an official statement, Anadolu reported.

The Diyarbakir provincial governor's office statement said another security guard was also wounded at the same operation, which saw gendarmerie forces working with security guards against PKK terrorists in Diyarbakir's Silvan district.

One of the guards, named Ihsan Gur, touched a landmine or an improvised explosive planted by the PKK terrorists and as a result of the explotion, Gur and security guard Cevat Bilgic were martyred and another security guard named Murat Bartev was wounded, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.