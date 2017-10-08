Over 90 Taliban militants killed in operation in southern Afghanistan

More than 90 militants from the Taliban terrorist group were killed in a set of raids held in the Gereshk district of the southern Afghan province of Helmand during the last two weeks, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The Pajhwok news agency reported Saturday citing the police chief of the district about the Taliban victims in the operation as well as about seized pick-up vehicles, automatic rifles, a machine gun and motorcycles.

The media outlet added that within the framework of the operation five Afghan servicemen were killed and nine more were wounded.

Over the years, Afghanistan has been facing an unstable political and humanitarian situation, which had worsened due to the activities of terrorist groups such as Taliban.