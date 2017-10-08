Azerbaijan’s culture, national cuisine presented in Kiev (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

The official opening ceremony of "Outlook World Culture Festival" organized by the Kiev City State Administration has been held, the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine said in a message.

According to the message, Azerbaijan’s culture and national cuisine were presented at the international festival. At the event, along with the stands of 40 countries, the visitors could also see Azerbaijan’s stand.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev updated the guests about Azerbaijan’s culture, history, national cuisine.

During the event, residents and guests of Kiev, as well as the representatives of the embassy, tasted national sweets.

This is the fourth festival, which is held annually. The event is aimed at promoting the world culture and history.