Georgia hosts meeting of FMs of GUAM member-states

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8



A special meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) member-states is being held in Georgia Oct. 8, the Georgian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The meeting is being held on the occasion of GUAM’s 20th anniversary.

The foreign ministers of Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova, as well as GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev are taking part in the meeting.