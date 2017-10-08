Iran threatens US of boosting missile program

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Commander of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) threatens that Tehran will boost its missile program its the US administration takes steps against the nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers, which came into force last year.

“The Islamic Republic will use stupid behaviour of Donald Trump administration with the nuclear deal as an opportunity to promote its defense, missile and regional programs,” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said, the state-run IRINN TV reported Oct. 8.

He further said that if the US administration implements the CAATSA, the Islamic Republic of Iran will view it as Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal).

CAATSA, which was passed by the US Senate and House of Representatives, codifies certain non-nuclear sanctions in place against Iran.

Jafari also said that if new US sanctions are implemented, the US will need to move its regional bases that are within a radius of 2 kilometres of Iran’s missile range.

The Iranian commander also noted that if the US administration designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, then the IRGC will consider the US army on a par with the ISIS (Islamic State, ISIL) terrorist group anywhere in the world, in particular in the Middle East.

Jafari’s remarks came after some western media reported that President Trump is expected to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization next week as part of new measures against the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian general further said that if the US targets forcing Iran to negotiate on regional issues by using these measures, then the US has chosen a wrong path.

Iran seeks to settle the regional issues on spot rather than on the negotiation table, Jafari said, adding that there is nothing to negotiate and no side to talk with.