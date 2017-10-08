Azerbaijani defense minister pays official visit to Belarus

2017-10-08 13:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov paid an official visit to Belarus at the invitation of his Belarusian counterpart, Lieutenant-General Andrei Ravkov on October 8, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

As part of his visit, Hasanov will meet with the Belarusian military and political leadership and heads of other state structures.

Hasanov will also visit the enterprises of the Belarusian military industry.

Prospects for development and expansion of bilateral cooperation in military education, military and technical sphere, as well as security and other issues of mutual interest will be discussed during the meetings.