Six killed, 45 injured in powerful gas station explosion in Ghana

2017-10-08

A powerful explosion at a gas station in the Madina district in Ghana's capital Accra claimed six lives, Sputnik reported.

Another 45 people were injured and 20 cars completely burnt, the Ghana Fire Service spokesperson Billy Anaglatey said, as quoted by the Starr News media outlet.

The explosion occurred late on Saturday night. The blast was caused by an open fire used to grill meat near the gas station. After the first explosion, two more filling stations nearby engulfed in flames. The nearby homes and Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) campus have been evacuated following the explosion.​

Four people remain in critical conditions and have been placed in the Intensive Care Unit at the 37 military hospital in Accra, the hospital's acting administrator, Maj. RO Mintah, was quoted as saying by Starr News.