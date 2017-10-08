Idlib action continues 'without any problem'

The steps taken in Syria's western Idlib province are continuing "without any problem", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday, Anadolu reported.

On Saturday, Turkish military deployed fully-equipped commando units along its border with Syria after the president hinted at further steps to secure Idlib.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) is currently engaged in the area which is under the control of anti-regime armed groups and some opposition groups.

Speaking in the Aegean province of Afyonkarahisar, Erdogan said: "The process, which began yesterday and was implemented this morning, is continuing without any problem.

“The efforts there [in Idlib] are continuing smoothly with our support for the Free Syrian Army."

The action in Idlib comes after guarantor countries -- Russia, Turkey, and Iran -- agreed to establish de-escalation zones in Syria during a meeting in Kazakh capital Astana on May 4.

After intensive negotiations between Turkey, which backs the Syrian opposition, and the guarantor of the regime, Russia, the deal came to the implementation phase.

Erdogan also said Turkey would not be allowed to be "cornered by threats from Syria and Iraq".