Taliban attack checkpoint in Afghanistan, kill 2 police officers

2017-10-08 20:30 | www.trend.az | 1

The Taliban movement attacked a checkpoint in the northern Afghan province of Baglan leaving two police officers killed and one more injured, Sputnik reported citing the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The attack took place on Saturday morning in the village of Chashme Sher.

Local police confirmed the incident saying that the terrorists managed to seize weapons from the check post. Further details of the attack remain unknown.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from the unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement as well as Daesh terrorist group.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, supported by the US-led coalition, are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country after a new US Afghan strategy was revealed by President Donald Trump in late August. After the plan was announced, the Taliban vowed to continue "jihad" in the country.