Central station of Switzerland's Lausanne evacuated due to bomb threat

The central station of the Swiss city of Lausanne was evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat, Sputnik reported citing the Tribune de Geneve newspaper.

The station was completely evacuated around 3 p.m. local time (13.00 GMT) after a suspicious object was found in its central part, the newspaper said.

​The train and car traffic at the station, as well as the work of the metro station, are suspended. A minesweeping team is working on the site.