Georgi Margvelashvili receives GUAM foreign ministers

2017-10-08 21:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Georgia's President Georgi Margvelashvili met with the delegation of the GUAM foreign ministers, which included Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and European Integration Minister of Moldova Andrei Galbur, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin, Georgian press reports.

The meeting was also attended by Georgian Foreign Minister Mikhail Janelidze

The jubilee date of GUAM and the role of Georgia as the country-chairman of the organization were discussed during the meeting.

Georgian president noted that it is necessary to take significant steps to ensure that this format, which is inherently unique and implies cooperation between strategic partners, is even more developed and even more strongly represented in the international arena.

The conversation also touched upon the security issues in the region, sectoral cooperation and concrete plans for cooperation in the future.