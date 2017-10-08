US suspends all non-immigrant visa operations in Turkey

2017-10-08 22:59 | www.trend.az | 1

The US Embassy in Turkey has suspended processing non-immigrant visa applications, Anadolu reported.

A statement issued by the US Embassy in Ankara on Sunday said recent events have forced the US government to reassess the commitment of Turkish government to the security of US facilities and personnel.

"In order to minimize the number of visitors to our Embassy and Consulates while this assessment proceeds, effective immediately we have suspended all non-immigrant visa services at all US diplomatic facilities in Turkey," read the statement.