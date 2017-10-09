Trump orders to provide aid to Alabama hit by Hurricane Nate

2017-10-09 00:31 | www.trend.az | 1

US President Donald Trump ordered to provide assistance to the US state of Alabama hit by Hurricane Nate, the office of Alabama's Governor Kay Ivey said in a press release Sunday, Sputnik reported.

"President Donald Trump on Sunday approved Governor Kay Ivey’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration for the State of Alabama. The President declared that an emergency exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal assistance to supplement existing response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Nate beginning on October 6, 2017, and continuing," the press release said.

According to the statement, the Federal funding will cover 75 percent of costs of the emergency relief. The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been entrusted with the coordination of the efforts to deal with the damage caused by Hurricane Nate.

Hurricane Nate, that has claimed lives of over 20 people in Central America, reached the US coast in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday, leaving nearly 100,000 people in the states of Alabama and Mississippi with no power. No victims in the United States have been reported so far. According to the US National Hurricane Center, as of 1:00 p.m. Montgomery time (18:00 GMT) on Sunday, Hurricane Nate has weakened to a tropical depression.