Laying fiber-optic cable along TANAP conforms to Turkey’s goals - minister (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Laying the fiber-optic cable along the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which runs across 20 provinces in Turkey, fully corresponds to the country’s government plan titled "2023 Vision", Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communications Ahmet Arslan said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

It is planned to ensure fiber-optic network coverage in Turkey in line with the plan.

"Laying the fiber-optic cable will provide an alternative to the existing cable infrastructure, the advantages of which may be used by companies and organizations," the minister said.

Laying of fiber-optic cable, to be carried out by SOCAR Fiber, will be an important contribution to the development of communications infrastructure in Turkey, according to him.

SOCAR Fiber was created by SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S, subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, in May 2013.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $8.5 billion.

