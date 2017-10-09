German Linde to help Iran to boost petchem output

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran's Maroun Petrochemical Company (MPC) has signed two contracts with German Linde group to expand petrochemical production, Rahim Sharif-Mousavi, MPC's managing director, said.

MPC, which is located in the southern city of Mahshahr, Iran's second-largest center for petrochemical production, plans to expand its roster of petrochemical products, including ethylene, propylene and ethane.

The contracts include providing engineering services and licensing (technical know-how) by Linde for ethylene and propylene production projects, Sharif-Mousavi said, the Iranian oil ministry reported Oct. 8.

The deal aims to increase capacity of receiving ethane feed and to boost ethylene production capacity, he added.

Sharif-Mousavi further said that engineering studies for implementation of the two new projects are started with Linde cooperation, forecasting that once the projects are finalized the plant’s ethylene output will increase by 100,000 tons to 1.2 million tons per year.

Sharif-Mousavi noted that with implementation of the projects, the production of propylene will also increase by about 100,000 tons per year.

Founded in Germany in 1879, Linde is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company. It is the world's largest industrial gas company by market share and revenue.

The group has over 600 affiliated companies in more than 100 countries, with customers in the industrial, retail, trade, science, research and public sectors.

The German giant signed a $40 million last year to provide Kian Petrochemical Company with knowhow and licenses to manufacture a range of petrochemical products, namely olefin, butadiene, benzene and hydrodealkylation.