Over 440km of TAP route cleared in Greece

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct.9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Over 440 kilometers of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) route has been cleared in Greece, said TAP country manager for Greece Katerina Papalexandri.

Papalexandri pointed out that the construction of the pipeline is on schedule.

Further, she noted that TAP consortium plans to implement 60 various social and environmental investment programs in Greece.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.



TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.



The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.



TAP’s shareholders are: BP (20 percent), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

