Council of Elders' meeting kicks off in Turkmenistan

2017-10-09 10:11

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting of the Council of Elders of Turkmenistan has kicked off in the Akbugday district of the country’s Ahal region, said a source close to the event’s organization.

The council's meeting is convened annually and the council functions as an advisory body.

“The Council of Elders' meeting is held in accordance with democratic principles and traditions of the Turkmen society, and also in order to use the rich life experience of elders in strengthening the unity of the people, in joint discussion and solution of urgent issues of state building,” said the corresponding decree of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.