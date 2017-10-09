Kyrgyzstan implementing programs for small, medium business growth

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev talked on a number of important economic issues during the meeting with the country’s businessmen in the governmental residency on October 8, the press service of the Kyrgyz President said in a message.

Among the beneficial aspects of the current program of economic growth, Kyrgyz president stressed the important role of entrepreneurs in the development of the country's economy.

“Entrepreneurs, farmers, representatives of small and medium businesses are those who feed the country. So it is essential to create all the necessary conditions for their successful work," Atambayev said.

The president added that significant efforts were made to create necessary conditions for better work of businessmen in the country. In particular, the implementation of a program to eliminate direct contacts of the tax service with entrepreneurs.

“Large infrastructure projects in power engineering and road construction areas have been implemented in recent years. The work on provision of entrepreneurs with affordable loans and a new influx of financial resources is expected to be completed on a basis of previously reached agreements with foreign partners,” said the president.