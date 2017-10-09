Turkmenistan to introduce payments for public utilities

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The charges for public utilities, namely, natural gas, electricity and water, will be introduced in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency reported.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Elders of Turkmenistan Oct. 9, the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that after the country gained independence, the population consumed natural gas, drinking water, electricity and salt free of charge.

The main goal of granting unprecedented privileges in those years was to create favorable conditions amid a difficult economic situation in the world. The income of the population is increasing from year to year and a big number of jobs are being created in Turkmenistan today.

In this regard, the Turkmen leader supports the proposal, made at the meeting of the Council of Elders, to gradually introduce charges for public utilities, to use natural resources more rationally.

The deep integration of the country's economy into the system of market relations requires rational and highly efficient use of national resources.