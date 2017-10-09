Azerbaijan Expo-Trade Center will appear in Moscow

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Gulgiz Muradova – Trend:

The Government of Azerbaijan will establish an Azerbaijan Expo-Trade Center in Moscow, Russia.

The Economy Ministry reported that the Center will locate within the All-Russian Exhibition Centre and contribute to further promotion of Azerbaijani goods.

Additionally, Azerbaijan seeks to open its second Trade House in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region.

Azerbaijan has already opened Azerbaijan Trade House in Belarus, and the work is underway to open similar Trade House in Ukraine.

Alcoholic products, natural juices, jams, cosmetics and other products of Azerbaijan are displayed in the Azerbaijan Trade House in Minsk, Belarus.

The country creates Trade Houses abroad to facilitate the export process, promote an export of competitive Azerbaijani production and to expand trade operations.