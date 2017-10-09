Most attended stand at “Education and Career” Fair (PHOTO)

Supporting the students and youth from the first day of its establishment and regularly conducting social projects for young people, Azercell Telecom LLC successfully continues its activities in this regard. Thus, Barama Center continues various projects for students, also outstanding students studying at the universities of Azerbaijan are receiving additional support under the Bursary Program conducted by the company every year. Azercell is also actively cooperating with the leading universities, which also contributes to improvement of technical base of these institutions.

The company also continues its active participation at education and career fairs in the country. This time, Azercell joined Education and Career Fair organized by Caspian Event Organizers on October 6-8. The event was held at Baku Expo Center and brought together over 10,000 visitors. Azercell stand was welcomed by the participants with great interest. The visitors were informed about work principles of the company and criteria preferred in recruitment process. The stand also provided information about opportunities for students and graduates, as well as programs and projects aimed for the development of young fellows. Azercell representatives held information sessions for graduates wishing to get employed at Azercell, answered their questions and gave career advices.

It should be noted that Azercell's stand had the largest score of visitors thus being granted with the special certificate by the exhibition organizers for the most attended stand.

