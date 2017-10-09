Baku to host Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

2017-10-09 13:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum will be held in Baku on Oct. 17, said the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) on its website Oct. 9.

The business forum will be organized with the support of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

More than 15 Belarusian companies specializing in various sectors of economy will take part in the event.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the country’s trade turnover with Belarus amounted to $93.76 million in January-August 2017, of which $83.85 million accounted for the import of Belarusian products.